The organization is passionate about helping to support anaphylactic legislation for childcare services.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elijah-Alavi Foundation Provides Asthma Awareness and Food Allergy Training to School Professionals

The Elijah-Alavi Foundation is pleased to announce it is helping to provide critical asthma awareness and food allergy training to school professionals around the country.

Based in New York, the Elijah-Alavi Foundation is a non-profit organization which aims to encourage nation-wide, diverse, social, and equitable resources to ensure all children are safe at school. The organization provides services for all neighborhoods, regardless of socioeconomic conditions, culture, or class, to receive life-saving asthma awareness and food allergy training through education, training, and access to resources.

“When my 3-year old son, Elijah-Alavi, who had a known life-threatening dairy allergy, passed away at his daycare after being given a grilled cheese sandwich, our family was completely devastated,” says founder of the Elijah-Alavi Foundation, Thomas Silvera. “We suffered an immense amount of pain – and still do to this day – but we vowed to never let this happen to another child or family again.”

Summoning an incredible amount of strength and determination, Silvera set out to improve child safety by guaranteeing that youth with allergies, in any learning environment from Pre-K to Grade 12, are better cared for. Additionally, Silvera and the Elijah-Alavi Foundation also strive to ensure educational centers have the training and resources necessary to prevent and treat future anaphylactic attacks.

In June of 2020, Silvera’s determination paid off, and Elijah’s Law was passed. Elijah’s Law, or S218B, aims to reduce, to the extent practicable, incidences of anaphylaxis and other sever allergic reactions among children in the setting of a childcare provider.

“We stand strong to ensure proper training and education is a vital source for preventing a tragic incident in a childcare setting from happening again,” states Silvera. “I hope that by honoring my son’s memory, our team will continue to advocate for child safety, no matter where they live or where they come from.”

For more information about the Elijah-Alavi Foundation, or to support the organization, please visit https://www.elijahalavifoundation.org/.

About the Company

Founder Thomas Silvera is seeking compassionate legislators and media outlets across the United States who would be willing to adopt Senate Bill S218B (Elijah’s Law), which requires anaphylactic policies for childcare services.

Contact Information

Thomas Silvera

1-484-460-2457

https://www.elijahalavifoundation.org/

tsilvera@elijahalavifoundation.org