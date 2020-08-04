Canvs Launches New API Product To More Easily Integrate With Businesses
Also announces Erinn Taylor as new EVP Product & PlatformNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canvs, a leader in emotion and behavior insights, announced today that all of Canvs’s solutions can be integrated into any business applications with Canvs APIs, allowing more flexibility and control over how, where, and when companies receive Canvs analytics and data. The New York-based startup also announced the hiring of Erinn Taylor, who previously held executive roles at Dynata, CriticalMix and FocusVision, as its new EVP, Product & Platform.
“Researchers have long known that open-ended text is a valuable source of information for brands,” said Jared Feldman, CEO & co-founder, Canvs. “Yet, many have shied away from it because the process of mining that information is so manual, expensive, and time consuming. Canvs understands how consumers feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact and actions those feelings and behaviors create for brands.”
Through analysis of one trillion expressions and more than 10 billion conversations, Canvs’ patented AI and machine learning platform quickly turns open-ended text from social media, marketing campaigns, and customer surveys into powerful insights that can improve product and brand experiences.
In an effort to make this process even easier for companies, Canvs is now making all of its solutions available via APIs. These custom integrations deliver emotional and topical measurement when companies want it and how they want it to integrate into their existing platforms.
Additionally, Canvs APIs are turnkey to take advantage of these offerings and the company’s customer support team is available to ensure a seamless implementation. Canvs APIs easily allow companies to:
Send dataset with open-ended text and filters for analysis.
Pull detailed analysis of any individual Canvs product dataset to which client is subscribed.
Pull macro-level analysis of any Canvs product to which client is subscribed.
Provides detailed TV affinities of any custom Twitter audience.
Provides Canvs emotional and semantic analysis of custom, short form text.
James Norman, Co-Founder and CEO of Pilotly, a Silicon Valley startup that offers the premier market research platform for creative content, instantly saw the value of this integration, “I've been a fan of the work Canvs has been doing for years. They've been focused on natural language processing and I believe they've built one of the best algorithm sets in the space. It's only natural that we'd bring their powerful emotional analysis of text on to our platform so all our clients can benefit.”
New EVP, Product & Platform
Canvs also announced the hiring of Erinn Taylor, as the new EVP, Product & Platform. Taylor is charged with the direction and vision of expanding the Canvs platform.
“I am excited to join Canvs because it is a company on a mission to enable deeper levels of empathy for every organization by illuminating how people are thinking and feeling,” said Taylor. “I have worked in the survey space for a long time and I’ve never seen a company with a stronger mission or a more innovative platform.”
Prior to joining Canvs, Taylor was SVP, Product Development at global online market research Dynata, where he owned development of its data collection platform, Cmix. Prior to that, he was Chief Product Officer at CriticalMix, which was acquired by Dynata in 2019. Taylor joins the Canvs leadership team, which included Feldman, CTO George Kontos and Chief Data Scientist Dr. Sam K. Hui, PhD.
To learn more about Canvs, visit canvs.ai.
ABOUT CANVS
Canvs AI is an emotion and behavior insights platform that understands how consumers feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact those feelings and behaviors create for brands. Through analysis of one trillion expressions and over 10 billion conversations, Canvs’ patented AI and machine learning platform and APIs quickly turn open-ended text from social media, marketing campaigns and customer surveys into powerful insights that can improve product and brand experiences. Brands like Comcast, Fox, Sony, Turner and Netflix use Canvs to create research efficiencies, unlock marketing opportunities and increase revenue with the power of emotion and behavior insights. Start understanding your customers better at canvs.ai.
ABOUT Pilotly
Pilotly is the first market research platform built for creative content. Delivering detailed audience feedback rapidly enables creators to optimize business strategy, marketing and even creative execution. Using Audience Signal Processing (TM) Pilotly synthesizes data into meaningful insights, making creative research simple, fast and cost efficient for anyone. Today, creators like Amazon Studios and NBCuniversal, as well as Fortune 100 brands like Mattel and Gap, leverage Pilotly’s comprehensive research platform to keep their finger on the pulse of their consumers. Learn more about what Wall Street Journal calls “The Tech Engine at the Heard of Hollywood” by visiting www.pilot.ly.
Allison Butler
Canvs
+1 603-493-4201
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn