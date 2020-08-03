Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,235 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closures on U.S. 95 Near Hawthorne Begin Aug. 3 for Drainage Work

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Single lane closures begin Aug. 3 on U.S. 95 south of Hawthorne as part of a continuing Nevada Department of Transportation project to enhance roadway drainage.

Through mid-September, drivers will see periodic single lane closures from 5 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays on U.S. 95 between the State Route 361 junction at Luning and approximately seven miles northwest. Up to 30-minute travel delays should be expected as traffic flaggers alternate directions of traffic through the work zone.

As part of the same project, in July crews also improved roadway drainage on Route 359 (Pole Line Road) southwest of Hawthorne. 

Existing aging corrugated metal drainage pipes are being replaced with reinforced concrete pipe, with many of the new pipes being larger in size for more efficient roadway drainage. Some pipes will also be reinforced with a flexible pipe liner which, when hardened, creates a durable pipe able to last decades. The reinforcing pipe liners are often more cost-effective and less disruptive than traditional "dig and replace" pipe repair methods. 

The approximately $4 million project by contractor Q&D Construction, Inc. is part of NDOT’s program of renovating and replacing older culverts and bridges to help ensure the safety of the motoring public. 

State road updates are available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.

You just read:

Lane Closures on U.S. 95 Near Hawthorne Begin Aug. 3 for Drainage Work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.