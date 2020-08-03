Lane Closures on U.S. 95 Near Hawthorne Begin Aug. 3 for Drainage Work

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Single lane closures begin Aug. 3 on U.S. 95 south of Hawthorne as part of a continuing Nevada Department of Transportation project to enhance roadway drainage.

Through mid-September, drivers will see periodic single lane closures from 5 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays on U.S. 95 between the State Route 361 junction at Luning and approximately seven miles northwest. Up to 30-minute travel delays should be expected as traffic flaggers alternate directions of traffic through the work zone.

As part of the same project, in July crews also improved roadway drainage on Route 359 (Pole Line Road) southwest of Hawthorne.

Existing aging corrugated metal drainage pipes are being replaced with reinforced concrete pipe, with many of the new pipes being larger in size for more efficient roadway drainage. Some pipes will also be reinforced with a flexible pipe liner which, when hardened, creates a durable pipe able to last decades. The reinforcing pipe liners are often more cost-effective and less disruptive than traditional "dig and replace" pipe repair methods.

The approximately $4 million project by contractor Q&D Construction, Inc. is part of NDOT’s program of renovating and replacing older culverts and bridges to help ensure the safety of the motoring public.

State road updates are available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.