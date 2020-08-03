WVDOH Announces Medical Access Roads Program

Page Content

– The West Virginia Division of Highways today announced the Medical Access Roads Program (MARP). The projects, located in all 55 counties, are part of Governor Justice’s initiative to improve access to medical facilities for citizens. In order to be eligible for $50 million in CARES Act funding, the projects must be completed by the end of the 2020.

An interactive map of statewide MARP projects can be viewed here.

"These projects focus heavily on paving, drainage, slips, slides, and any other issue that may make it difficult for emergency personnel to respond to calls," said Governor Jim Justice. "We want to correct these issues and provide ease of access to medical services for all West Virginians."

Local emergency medical professionals and County Office of Emergency Services were consulted in vetting and prioritizing the projects. Work to repair the selected areas will begin immediately.

“These projects not only meet the criteria, but also provide real improvements to roads used by our citizens and first responders,” said Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “It’s the Division’s honor to be able to contribute to providing enhanced access to medical facilities during this time of heightened concern for health and safety. When these projects are complete, it will be one less worry for people.”

For more information about the Medical Access Roads Program please visit https://transportation.wv.gov/Pages/MARP.aspx.