Education Innovation Networks (EIN) | Nebraska Department of Education

Education Agencies that are interested in participating in this first cohort of APL training are encouraged to apply using the link below the project information. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Online, asynchronous learning (often referred to as E-learning) has become prevalent in many corporate and nongovernmental organizations because it provides greater access and flexibility to meet the needs of professionals in work settings. An Education Innovation Network (EIN) for Asynchronous Professional Learning (APL) is being established to advance the effective use of online, asynchronous learning for education professionals – teachers, early childhood care providers, professional staff, administrators, and faculty – in Nebraska’s education agencies.

Benefits of participation:

Participants selected will receive $4,800 worth of training and coaching Planning for effective outcomes utilizing APL Application of effective instructional methods for APL Use of Articulate® Storyline and Rise elearning authoring software tools Foundations course

Advanced techniques

Use of media in APL

Assessment and measurement in APL Suggestions for management of APL through learning management systems One-on-one coaching on APL projects Access to APL design professionals for suggestions and troubleshooting

Participants will be invited to engage in peer learning opportunities Participants will be contributors to and reviewers of the first statewide collection of best practices, tools, and templates for APL by education agencies

Requirements of participant’s agency:

Time commitment – Participants will need to be available for in-person training (up to 9 days for 2019 cohort and up to 6 days for 2020 cohort). Participants need 8-12 hours per month to participate in virtual training, to engage in peer learning and coaching conversations, and complete individual projects. Access to software – Participants need access to an Articulate 360 subscription for duration of participation in the EIN. Travel expenses – No travel expenses to in-person training events will be reimbursed. However, meals and snacks during training events will be provided.

UPDATED Timeline for Participation (scheduled; subject to change)

2020 Fall Cohort 2 (up to 40 participants)

March to April 2020 – Application and selection

August 2020-June 2021 – Access to peer learning (Virtual)

August 19 – 28, 2020 – Orientation training and Articulate® foundations training (changed to online training) 1 – two hour online orientation and kick-off session August 19, 2020 8 – two hour online training sessions beginning August 25, 2020 and running through September 3, 2020

August-June 2021 – Additional training modules offered (Virtual)

August 2020-June 2021 – Access to coaching and support (Virtual)

September-October 2020 – (tentative) additional in-person training on APL tools and templates

June 2021 – Wrap-up workshop (in-person, both cohorts together)

FALL 2020 COHORT 2 APPLICATION (applications closed, due April 2020)

ABOUT

This EIN will establish two cohorts of 40 participants each and provide direct training, coaching and peer-to-peer learning in the planning, design, and development of online modules for use in APL. Collectively, EIN participants will establish templates for APL guidance documents (e.g., guiding models, core design principles, etc.), templates for evaluation plans, and samples of design playbooks and standard operating procedures that can be accessed and utilized by any education agency in the state planning to use APL. The Network builds upon the work of the Digital EcoSystem and focuses specifically on supporting the professional learning associated with Blended Digital Professional Learning This Education Innovation Networks will provide an opportunity for interested districts to apply for future competitive grants pursuant to §79-1054 for participation in the established Networks and become involved in building, supporting, and scaling innovations, as well as statewide implementation strategies, and enabling policy recommendations to support systemic improvement.A part of this specific Network would include districts working with Vivayic, a Learning Design company based in Lincoln, Nebraska for training, facilitation, consulting, and managing the network that would be part of the budgeted costs of the funds used. Additional resources for participating districts, professional learning, and broader communication are included in the budgeted estimates for the Network as well.

ESTIMATED COST: To accomplish this Education Innovation Network, up to $750,000 would be obligated for contracts and competitive grant supports for the Network.