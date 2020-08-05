iWave, the Industry Leading Nonprofit Fundraising Intelligence Solution Shortlisted for 2020 International SaaS Awards
International Software as a Service Awards Program Announces iWave as a Finalist in the category Best SaaS for Nonprofits or Education.CHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iWave, the industry’s top-rated and most advanced fundraising intelligence solution is a finalist in the 2020 SaaS Awards Program in the category Best SaaS for Nonprofits or Education.
Now in its fifth year of celebrating software innovation, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australia, EMEA, and the UK.
Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: “Software-as-a-service’s force for positive disruption never seems to abate, with seemingly unending solutions for modern business. This year is of course a special case, with SaaS not only at the forefront of remodeling existing business processes, but also agilely responding with pioneering solutions to unavoidable global disruptions. Indeed, SaaS technologies are now celebrated as providing new and inventive ways for organizations to perform what might have once seemed simple tasks in a changing international landscape. From fulfilling orders to arranging meetings, SaaS technologies are more important than ever.”
iWave President and CEO Ross Beattie said: “To make the SaaS Awards shortlist is an honor. It recognizes the hard work and commitment of the iWave team in using SaaS technologies to continually innovate."
"Nonprofit organizations today realize the importance of making relevant donor prospect information easily discoverable and accessible so fundraising professionals can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask,” Beattie said. “We continue to invest in the latest innovative technologies as demonstrated by our new SaaS platform that was launched in March.”
iWave’s new platform incorporates leading edge technology such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and is built on next generation architecture that lays the foundation for continued innovation and growth. For clients, this means faster and more reliable results, more functionality, as well as additional data and integrations. As well, the data will be up-to-date thanks to leading-edge matching algorithms that deliver industry-leading reliability and transparency, enabling organizations to turn quality data, coupled with advanced analytics, into actionable intelligence.
About iWave:
iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations in the World, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.
