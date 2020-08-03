WYDOT opens North Garner Lake Road to traffic

GILETTE, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) recently completed paving operations on the final phase of the North Garner Lake Road.

This new eight mile roadway will provide a second north-south access to north WYO 59, which will shorten the existing route through Gillette via US 14-16 by 4.5 miles.

Prime contractor, Border States Paving Inc., began building North Garner Lake Road in 2018 beginning at the northern end of the highway near the Dry Fork Station power plant and WYO 59 and extended east for approximately 3.5 miles where it met up with the existing North Garner Lake Road. This phase included the construction of a new overpass over the BNSF railroad tracks.

In 2019, prime contractor, Simon Contractors, continued with the second phase which began with the realignment of the existing North Garner Lake Road which connects to Northern Drive at the southern end. This upgraded intersection includes free-right turn lanes from all directions and offers more fluidity for traffic.

Other sub-contractors on both phases were DRM, Reiman Corp., Keyhole Technologies LLC, Constructors Services Inc., Scott Brothers Inc. and Delta Wye Inc.

Although WYDOT is overseeing this project, North Garner Lake Road is a county road and will be maintained by Campbell County.

This partnership between WYDOT, Campbell County Commission, Contura Coal West, Western Fuels Wyoming Inc. and WYODAK Resource Development Corporation LLC, resulted in the construction of this new route to accommodate heavy truck traffic in Gillette.

The cost of this new construction project was estimated at $34.2 million. WYDOTs portion of the funding of $24.2 million came from the State of Wyoming Mineral Impacted Road account established by the Wyoming Legislature in 2016. This fund is earmarked for relocation, construction or improvement of roads and bridges directly impacted by development of coal resources. Campbell County Commission, Contura Coal West, Western Fuels Wyoming Inc. and WYODAK Resource Development Corporation LLC added another $10 million.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at the North Garner Lake Road and Northern Drive intersection to recognize the accomplishment of one of WYDOT's larger projects and the partnerships that played a role in its completion. For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 4 public information specialist Laura Dalles at (307) 752-3022.