ODCP Launches Treatment and Recovery Resource Map

“The Office of Drug Control Policy is excited to provide this easy to use tool for West Virginia residents,” said Bob Hanson, Director of the Office of Drug Control Policy. “This will help streamline the process of locating treatment and put more residents on the path to recovery.”

If a user is interested in being referred to treatment instead of calling on their own, HELP4WV, West Virginia’s 24/7 call, chat, and text line, is available.