IDS Delivers Strong Q2 Results; Adds Two Global Technology Leaders and a Top 25 U.S. Bank to the IDScloud™ Platform

We have made it our mission to provide the tools needed to successfully navigate these challenging times with world-class technology solutions helping companies accelerate through the current crisis” — David Hamilton, IDS CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS, a leading provider of asset finance technology announced today that it exited second quarter with the addition of three new customers, including two of the world’s largest technology providers and a top 25 U.S bank to the IDScloud platform. This comes as the company recently celebrated the second anniversary of its IDScloud platform with 21 customers and more than $25 billion of net asset value committed to the service. The company also confirmed the upgrade of three existing banks to InfoLease 10, the company’s flagship portfolio management solution which currently manages over $300 billion in net asset value (NAV) globally.

“We continue to focus our efforts and investments on delivering the best solutions possible to our customers during this unprecedented time,” stated David Hamilton, IDS CEO. “The positive momentum we have seen in the first half of the year is a direct result of this customer centric focus. We have made it our mission to provide our current customers with the tools they need to successfully navigate these challenging times and to provide world-class technology solutions to firms who are looking for technologies that will help them accelerate through the current crisis and capitalize on many new opportunities. We are excited to welcome these innovative new customers to the IDScloud family.”

The IDS portfolio of solutions features the IDScloud’s full contract lifecycle management which includes Rapport® origination and InfoLease® portfolio management solutions. The ‘pay-for-what-you-use’ model has provided access to companies ranging from start-ups to the largest banks, captives and independents in the industry. IDScloud supports the ability for our customers to expand globally and is currently supporting customer portfolios in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia.

Leading asset finance enterprises build their businesses on full lifecycle solutions from IDS. Our software streamlines the entire asset finance process from origination, to portfolio management, to end-of term. Our new cloud-based offerings integrate seamlessly into any asset finance ecosystem. The scalability, flexibility and economy of our cloud solution makes IDS best-in-class asset finance software accessible to banks, independents and captives of all sizes. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the company also has offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and India. For additional information, visit www.idsgrp.com or email information@idsgrp.com.

