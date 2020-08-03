Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Promotes Amanda Gray to Vice President of Marketing
ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises Inc., a leader in the landscape management industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Amanda Gray to Vice President of Marketing. Gray reports directly to Harvest Landscape CEO, Steven Schinhofen, to oversee the development and implementation of the company's marketing initiatives.
— Steven Schinhofen, CEO
In her new role, Amanda will continue to oversee strategic growth in new markets while leading corporate marketing initiatives to reach Harvest Landscape’s key audiences. Amanda will primarily be focused on building clear and consistent brand messaging, increasing brand recognition, and strengthening strategic partnerships. As the VP of Marketing, Amanda will serve as a key member of the executive management team while continuing to build relationships with our valued partners and clients.
“Amanda has proved herself to be an integral asset to Harvest Landscape Family and we are excited to see her continued leadership in her new role,” said Steven Schinhofen, CEO of Harvest Landscape. “We are building something unique at Harvest Landscape. With the experience and passion she has shown, I am confident she will continue to grow and strengthen our marketing and brand initiatives.”
Gray is a 20-year marketing expert and has been a leader in the Common Interest Development (CID) Industry for 10-years. Her previous roles include senior program manager, account executive, regional business development manager, and director of sales and marketing. Gray is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in San Francisco.
About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.: Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim California, is focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions for homeowner’s associations and commercial properties throughout Southern California. For more information about Harvest Landscape please visit us at www.HLEI.us or contact Amanda Gray at Amanda.gray@heli.us.
