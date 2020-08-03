Additional extension granted for expiring driver licenses and IDs

Residents who have driver licenses and identification cards that will soon be expiring will have additional time to renew.

Although WYDOT’s Driver Services offices are open and serving customers in person, a 180-day grace period signed by Gov. Mark Gordon this week gives residents more time to renew their credentials. Previously, the Governor signed an executive order extending it 90 days.

The extension, which applies to credentials expiring between March 15, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2020, enables high-risk groups to wait to renew.

“We are open for business and encourage people that can, to come in and renew their driver license prior to their expiration date. However, we realize our high-risk citizens, those with underlying health conditions and those who are older, may want to take advantage of this extension so they remain safe,” said Misty Dobson, WYDOT’s Driver Services program manager.

If a resident has an expired license and wants to wait, they can visit WYDOT’s Driver Services webpage and download (http://www.dot.state.wy.us/COVID-19) and print the 180-day grace period letter that they may want to carry with them.

For those who would still like to conduct business at Driver Services, WYDOT has instituted several safety protocols to help protect citizens and employees.

Driver Services offices throughout the state have implemented safety and cleaning protocols since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Driver Services employees wipe down their stations with cleaners after each transaction and have plexiglass barriers at their desks to provide separation between themselves and the customers.

Examiners also wipe down the vehicles used for road testing, wear masks and require all applicants to wear masks.

Although residents can conduct business at a local Driver Services Office, they can also take care of some items online, by email or by phone. The following services are available through these alternate methods.

Online:

Customers can download several driver forms online. They will need to email or mail the forms for processing. See below for email addresses and links to forms.

Email:

Customers can email and submit driver forms for services such as: driving records, record review, hearing requests, probationary license issuance (on a limited basis), mail-in renewals, DOT medical certificate submission, requests for temporary licenses, disabled placard issuance, renewal and/or replacement.

See below for email addresses and links to forms.

Phone:

Customers can call if they have general questions or to conduct other business by phone such as reinstatement fees/requirements, CDL skills tests scheduling and requests for temporary licenses.

Phone numbers and other contact information for local Driver Services offices can be found on WYDOT's website.

Or customers can reach the main Driver Services office in Cheyenne at: 307-777-4800.

For additional information, please visit the following websites:

To contact Driver Services by email, choose from the following addresses:

Driving Records - dot-dscomp@wyo.gov

Record Review - dot-dscomp@wyo.gov

Hearing Requests - dot-dscomp@wyo.gov

Probationary License Issuance (on a limited basis) - dot-dscomp@wyo.gov

Mail In Renewals - renewals@wyo.gov

DOT Medical Certificate submission - cdl@wyo.gov

Requests for Temporary Licenses - renewals@wyo.gov

Disabled Placard Issuance, Renewal and/or Replacement - dot-dscomp@wyo.gov

For general Driver Services question, go to WYDOT’s Contact Us page and select Driver License Issues.

For additional information about this news release, contact: