Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,929 in the last 365 days.

State Approves Funding For Gaines County Airport

SEMINOLE – The Texas Transportation Commission approved approximately $600,000 in funding for the Gaines County Airport during its July meeting. The federal funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed to provide relief, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will support fencing improvements at the airport.

This year, the Texas Department of Transportation expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports. Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.

You just read:

State Approves Funding For Gaines County Airport

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.