State Approves Funding For Gaines County Airport

SEMINOLE – The Texas Transportation Commission approved approximately $600,000 in funding for the Gaines County Airport during its July meeting. The federal funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed to provide relief, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will support fencing improvements at the airport.

This year, the Texas Department of Transportation expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports. Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.