SemaConnect Launches a New Solution for Electric Fleets

New Series 7 smart EV charging station supports electrification of municipal and corporate fleets

BOWIE, MD., USA, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, leading provider of electric vehicle supply equipment to North American commercial markets, announces the new Series 7 smart EV charging station for fleet applications. The Level 2 charging station offers SemaConnect’s signature sleek design and easy-to-use SemaConnect Network management portal for fleet managers.

The new Series 7 is a sleek and sophisticated charging station designed to meet the unique needs of the modern fleet. The new charger features a compact footprint, dual head unit, and SemaConnect’s signature “At a Glance” station status lights. Using the SemaConnect Network, fleet managers can manage their program, control access, set-up alerts, view session activity, and download sustainability reports.

Features include:

• Compact form factor

• Full warranty replacement policy

• Fleet management portal

• 24/7 health monitoring

• Alerts: Late Plug-In, Not Fully Charged

• Scheduled charging

• Load management-ready

“We’re excited to launch the Series 7 charging station for fleets,” said Mark Pastrone, chief operating officer at SemaConnect. “The big 2017 Carbon Majors Report showed that businesses are responsible for more than 70% of the world’s carbon emissions. Electric fleets are a huge way for companies and local governments to reduce their carbon footprints. We look forward to helping more fleet managers convert to clean energy.”

“With more automakers releasing new electric vehicles for commercial use, it’s clear that a shift is happening in the fleet world,” said Mahi Reddy, chief executive officer at SemaConnect. “Many companies have installed SemaConnect charging stations for their employees and guests. With the Series 7, we’re excited to help our clients further electrify their fleet operations, reduce emissions, and set themselves apart as sustainable leaders.”

For more information about the new Series 7 smart charging station for fleets, visit semaconnect.com/products/series7/.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.