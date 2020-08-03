OCJP Grant Opportunities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee’s Office of Criminal Justice Programs (OCJP) is seeking applications for local projects serving victims of child abuse and sexual assault as well as restorative programs for youth. Two grant opportunities are available through OCJP, which is a part of the department of Finance and Administration.

“These are two important but separate areas where we can help people in a way that can provide true direction in their lives, so they don’t repeat previous mistakes,” OCJP Director Jennifer Brinkman said. “Tennessee is fortunate to have dedicated people ready to help others and these grants will help more people find their way in life.”

The two opportunities available are:

1) Re-Entry: Providing re-entry services to victims of child abuse, sexual assault and/or domestic violence in local adult correctional facilities. Local government entities which manage correctional institutions and nonprofit organizations with a letter of support from the local correctional institution are eligible to apply. Maximum award per year is as follows:

Year 1: October 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021- not to exceed $200,000.00

Year 2: July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022- not to exceed $290,000.00

Year 3: July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023- not to exceed $230,000.00

The intent to apply must be completed prior to 4:30 p.m. CDT on August 21, 2020 . Applications must be completed prior to 4:30 p.m. CDT on August 31, 2020 .

2) Restorative Justice: Providing juvenile restorative justice programs that engage multiple systems to promote healing for victims. Agencies with a history of effective juvenile restorative justice practices are eligible to apply. More information on restorative justice projects can be found at https://www.ncjrs.gov/App/Topics/Topic.aspx?topicid=186

Maximum award per year is as follows:

Year 1: October 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021- not to exceed $170,000.00

Year 2: July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022- not to exceed $240,000.00

Year 3: July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023- not to exceed $190,000.00

The intent to apply must be completed prior to 4:30 p.m. CDT on August 21, 2020 . Applications must be completed prior to 4:30 p.m. CDT on August 31, 2020 .

Contracts for these solicitations will be three years in length beginning October 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2023. Multi-year contracts remain contingent on the availability of U.S. Department of Justice federal appropriations.

For additional information about OCJP and the availability of funds, go here (click link). For more information about the Office of Criminal Justice Programs, please visit their web page.

Direct any questions about these grant opportunities to Criminaljustice.Program@tn.gov.