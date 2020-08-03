ITU Online Releases New Quickbooks Online 2020 Course

IT University Online

The latest course includes extensive content including 75 course videos and 74 test questions

There is a rising marketing for professional Quickbooks bookkeepers and very lucrative salaries associated with earning this certification. ” — Carrie Cameron

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITU Online Training, the leaders in IT Technology Training with over 650,000 students worldwide, recently released the brand new Quickbooks Online 2020 training course. The latest course includes extensive content including 75 course videos and 74 test questions.

This course was designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge required to provide a professional level of support to business clients and help them succeed. As students progress through the course, they will develop a working understanding of the complete end-to-end accounting life cycle and be able to support clients with the key required tasks within QuickBooks Online Accountant.

After taking this course, ITU Online feels confident that users will be be able to confidently provide support to various types of clients and enable them to properly implement QuickBooks Online. This includes everything from the setup and maintenance of client accounts to managing lists and reports. Users will also be exposed to basic accounting principles, relevant financial documents, and common errors users typically make.

Carrie Cameron, CEO and President of ITU Online said, “Due to its increasing popularity, many businesses choose Quickbooks for their accounting needs, which creates a need for competent users. There is a rising marketing for professional Quickbooks bookkeepers and very lucrative salaries associated with earning this certification.”

About ITU Online

Since 2012, ITU Online has been the leader in providing online IT training courses. Unlike others in the industry, we build all of our curriculum “in house” at our corporate headquarters.

By using proven educational concepts and sound instructional design principles, we create the highest quality courses in the IT training field.

To deliver our standard for quality, we employ only the leaders in our field to create our award-winning training courses. ITU has won 4 Best in Biz Awards covering Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year, Creative Department of the Year and Most Innovative Company of the Year. These awards solidify what our students already know; which is that we provide courses unmatched in quality at a price point lower than the competition. Learn more: https://www.ituonline.com

