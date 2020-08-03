Middlesex Barracks/Request for Information Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303262
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/2/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 302, Orange, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny From Building
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/2/2020, the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks
took a report of several items that had been taken from a residence on VT Route
302, in the town of Orange, VT over the past three to four months. These items included appliances, electrical
equipment, and an unregistered race car. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at 802-229-9191
