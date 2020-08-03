Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Request for Information Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303262

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                             

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 8/2/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 302, Orange, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny From Building

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/2/2020, the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks

took a report of several items that had been taken from a residence on VT Route

302, in the town of Orange, VT over the past three to four months. These items included appliances, electrical

equipment, and an unregistered race car.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at 802-229-9191

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

Middlesex Barracks/Request for Information Larceny



