RE: Road Closure - Rt7 Rutland Town

Roadway is no open

From: Zavorotny, Ryan <Ryan.Zavorotny@vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, August 3, 2020 7:12 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure - Rt7 Rutland Town

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US ROUTE 7 N in Rutland Town is down to one lane in the area of Prospect Hill Rd. due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.