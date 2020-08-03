RE: Road Closure - Rt7 Rutland Town
Roadway is no open
US ROUTE 7 N in Rutland Town is down to one lane in the area of Prospect Hill Rd. due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.