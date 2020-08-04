Temos and EIDO Healthcare Launch Cooperation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global accreditation leader, Temos International Healthcare Accreditation (TEMOS), announces the launch of its strategic collaboration with UK-based EIDO Healthcare (EIDO) to assist hospitals and clinics meet their legal and ethical obligations to patients.
These two international leaders in healthcare services will work together to assist hospitals and clinics build their knowledge of and compliance with national and international best practices concerning informed consent. EDIO is a leading expert in the legal and ethical aspects of consent, offering education and resources to its clients. The two organizations offer complimentary services to benefit patients and providers.
According to Temos’ CEO, Dr. Claudia Mika, “Temos accreditation programs require that our accredited hospitals and clinics comply with standards pertaining to informed consent. National requirements vary widely so Temos has established internationally accepted standards to protect patients while helping healthcare providers reduce risk. The right balance results in a stronger doctor-patient relationship with shared-decision making, transparency, and clear communication. Temos clients can turn to EIDO for assistance in developing or improving their existing informed content policies and documents for better compliance with national requirements as well as to facilitate the accreditation process”.
EIDO Healthcare is a valued partner of over 60% of acute NHS hospitals and more than 80% of private hospitals in the UK. With its expertise in informed consent, EIDO helps healthcare providers reduce risk of litigation with model consent forms that are easily understood by patients and trusted by physicians. EIDO is expanding globally and ready to work with Temos’ clients that want to improve their informed consents forms, libraries, and knowledge of this field.
Alistair Firth, CEO of EIDO said “we are very excited to work together with Temos International to improve informed consent standards on an international level. Temos’ hospital accreditation programmes and services align with EIDO’s mission to enrich the clinician-patient relationship by ensuring hospitals take every step to improve their quality standards around the consent process and supportive information for patients, to provide a truly informed decision-making process.”
Founded in 2010, Temos accredits hospitals and clinics, dental services, IVF clinics, physical rehabilitation services, and eye care clinics as well as medical travel coordinators (“facilitators”) or medical concierge services. With its wide variety of accreditation programs and clients on five continents, Temos is experiencing exciting growth and anticipates that expanding its connections with industry leaders like EIDO will help its clients deliver world-class clinical and patient experience services.
For more information about Temos International Healthcare Accreditation, contact: Ms. Barbel Prokop, at b.prokop@temos-international.com, +49 2204 42648 11, or visit the Temos website at https://www.temos-worldwide.com/.
Barbel Prokop
For more information about Temos International Healthcare Accreditation, contact: Ms. Barbel Prokop, at b.prokop@temos-international.com, +49 2204 42648 11, or visit the Temos website at https://www.temos-worldwide.com/.
