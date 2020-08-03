Lane Restriction on I-80 EB Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 eastbound are advised of a lane restriction at mile marker 231, approximately 1 mile west of the Buckhorn exit, in Columbia County, due to a Tractor Trailer stuck on the roadway.

Motorists should expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted. The lane restriction is expected to be lifted in a few hours. Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

