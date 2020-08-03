Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI#2 (Refusal) & Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A403865

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. NICHOLAS CIANCI                           

STATION: VSP ST. JOHNSBURY                 

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 8/2/2020 @ 1855 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: STARK ROAD LYNDON, VT

VIOLATIONS:

              1. DUI #2 (REFUSAL)

              CLASS: MISDEMEANOR

 

              2. CRIMINAL DLS

              CLASS: MISDEMEANOR

 

ACCUSED: STERLING DENBY                                             

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: LYNDON, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On 8/2/2020 at 1855 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of an individual slouched behind the steering wheel on Stark Road in Lyndon. Upon making contact with the operator, identified as Sterling Denby, it was found Denby was operating with a criminally suspended license. Moreover, Denby was exhibiting signs of impairment.

 

              Denby was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Denby was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Court on 11/2/2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/2/2020 @ 0800 hours          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: No   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

Phone: 802-222-4680

Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov

 

