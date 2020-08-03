St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI#2 (Refusal) & Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A403865

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. NICHOLAS CIANCI

STATION: VSP ST. JOHNSBURY

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 8/2/2020 @ 1855 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: STARK ROAD LYNDON, VT

VIOLATIONS:

1. DUI #2 (REFUSAL)

CLASS: MISDEMEANOR

2. CRIMINAL DLS

CLASS: MISDEMEANOR

ACCUSED: STERLING DENBY

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: LYNDON, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/2/2020 at 1855 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of an individual slouched behind the steering wheel on Stark Road in Lyndon. Upon making contact with the operator, identified as Sterling Denby, it was found Denby was operating with a criminally suspended license. Moreover, Denby was exhibiting signs of impairment.

Denby was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Denby was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Court on 11/2/2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/2/2020 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

Phone: 802-222-4680

Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov