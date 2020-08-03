St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI#2 (Refusal) & Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A403865
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. NICHOLAS CIANCI
STATION: VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 8/2/2020 @ 1855 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: STARK ROAD LYNDON, VT
VIOLATIONS:
1. DUI #2 (REFUSAL)
CLASS: MISDEMEANOR
2. CRIMINAL DLS
CLASS: MISDEMEANOR
ACCUSED: STERLING DENBY
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: LYNDON, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/2/2020 at 1855 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of an individual slouched behind the steering wheel on Stark Road in Lyndon. Upon making contact with the operator, identified as Sterling Denby, it was found Denby was operating with a criminally suspended license. Moreover, Denby was exhibiting signs of impairment.
Denby was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Denby was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Court on 11/2/2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/2/2020 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
Phone: 802-222-4680
Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov