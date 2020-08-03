Musical Performer Launches Podcast from Her Unique Platform - 'The Fabulous Life'
Tish Tindall AKA The Fabulous TT chats to guests in her new podcast, The Fabulous life!
Every day ordinary people make extraordinary choices as they negotiate unpredictable pathways to the peak of their expectations, without ever taking the time to enjoy the view.”UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musical performer and co-director of Lossie Entertainment Academy Tish Tindall is using her unique platform to launch her own podcast, ‘The Fabulous Life.’ The multi talented star will talk to entertainment industry professionals and entrepreneurs about their life and careers in this heartwarming and upbeat podcast featuring music from The Fabulous TT and special guests.
“Every day ordinary people make extraordinary choices as they negotiate unpredictable pathways to the peak of their expectations, without ever taking the time to enjoy the view. Join me Tish Tindall at this panoramic viewpoint of astonishing personal & professional progress, as we find out why my next guest is living The Fabulous Life.” Says Tish.
The first episode will be available to view at the link HERE where you can pre register to listen live and then available on The Fabulous TT YouTube channel.
For more information Contact Tish Tindall at thefabuloustt@gmail.com or elizabeth@seraphicpr.com
