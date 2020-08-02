Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:30 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal dispute at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to assault the victim. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Additionally, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at approximately 3:27 pm, also in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the suspect threatened a victim and damaged their vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Saturday, August 1, 2020, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife), Destruction of Property and Threats.

