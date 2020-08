Derby Barracks/MV Crash - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A502974

TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/2/2020

LOCATION (specific): VT Route 105, Derby, VT

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Unknown AGE: SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2010 Dodge Caravan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front end damage

INJURIES

V # / NAME / CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE / AGE / SEAT BELT? / NATURE OF INJURY

Unknown

HOSPITAL: NA

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD COND: Blacktop

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 8/2/20, at approximately 0600 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a single vehicle off the south side of Vermont Route 105 in Derby. Investigation revealed the vehicle had been traveling west on Vermont Route 105, crossed the center line and left the south side of the roadway before striking a telephone pole. The operator was not on scene. Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash or have information about the crash is asked to call Trooper Drew of the Derby Barracks at 334-8881.