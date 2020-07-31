DOH Statement on Data Delays

For immediate release: July 31, 2020

Contact: DOH Communications, 360-628-7883

We want to make you aware that DOH experienced an outage with our reporting system today (7/31), which means today’s report will be posted late. The outage caused interruptions in several functions, which means the data we report will be preliminary. Today’s data will only include cases in our system through 7pm on 7/30 (not 11:59 pm as is usual).

We also anticipate negative tests will be behind for a few days which will impact our ability to report out tests and percent positivity. Data dashboard visualizations will be impacted for a short time.

It will take us at least a few days to catch up, and there is a team working hard to address the outage and its repercussions. Our hope is to be back to normal by early next week.

