West Coast Health Alliance Endorses the 2026 AAP Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule

OLYMPIA – The West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) endorses the 2026 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule, as do professional medical and health organizations representing more than one million health care providers, reflecting a broad consensus on the safety and benefits of the recommended immunizations.

The AAP issued the annual update to its Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule for 2026, based on a thorough and deliberate review of medical evidence. These recommendations also continue to thoughtfully consider specific disease risks and health care delivery in the United States.

The 2026 AAP Immunization Schedule reflects the most current science-based safety and benefits of immunizations that protect individuals and communities from infectious diseases and have saved millions of lives in the United States. Annual updates are important to incorporate new evidence.

“The AAP’s evidence-based immunization schedule reflects decades of research demonstrating that vaccines are safe, effective, and lifesaving,” said Dennis Worsham, Washington State Secretary of Health. “In Washington, our commitment to protecting children’s health through public health practices grounded in the best available science remains unwavering. We strongly encourage families to keep their children up to date on all AAP recommended vaccinations and to talk with their trusted healthcare providers if they have questions.”

The WCHA believes the AAP Immunization Schedule should continue to serve as the foundation for the immunizations routinely recommended by healthcare providers and guide conversations between providers and families.

