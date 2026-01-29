State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (01-29-2026)

For immediate release: January 29, 2026 (26-015)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

Cowlitz County

In January 2026 the Department of Health suspended Mistee Marie Crucius’ (NC60584331) certified nursing assistant credential for at least three years. In May 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Crucius financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry disqualifies Crucius from working with vulnerable adults and from being certified or maintaining certification as a certified nursing assistant. Crucius failed to respond to the department’s September 2025 request for information.

King County

In January 2026 the Department of Health suspended George Njuguna Kamau’s (NA61441907) registered nursing assistant credential for at least seven years. In April 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Kamau financially exploited and sexually abused a vulnerable adult and placed him on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective March 2025. Placement on the registry disqualifies Kamau from working with vulnerable adults and from being certified or maintaining certification as a registered nursing assistant. Kamau failed to respond to the department’s August 2025 request for information.

Pierce County

In January 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Hony I. Wilkinson’s (NC10047121) certified nursing assistant credential. In November 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Wilkinson neglected a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry disqualifies Wilkinson from working with vulnerable adults and from being certified or maintaining certification as a certified nursing assistant. Wilkinson failed to respond to the department’s August 2025 request for information.

