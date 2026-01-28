State disciplines health care providers (01-28-2026)

For immediate release: January 28, 2026 (26-014)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In December 2025 the Department of Health denied Travis Lee Burris’ (HM61316255) application for a home care aide credential. In March 2025, Burris was convicted of third-degree theft, a gross misdemeanor.

Clallam County

In January 2026 the Department of Health charged certified medical assistant-phlebotomist Garrett Matthew Leffers (PC60791899) with unprofessional conduct. In May 2025, Leffers allegedly self-reported that he knowingly submitted false information when applying for licensure in August 2017.

Pierce County

In January 2026 the Department of Health charged agency affiliated counselor and substance use disorder professional Tarae Ann Blackmon (CG60779627, CP61350156) with unprofessional conduct. Between April 2024 and August 2024, Blackmon allegedly supervised substance use disorder professional trainees (SUDPTs) without having met clinical supervision education requirements and despite stating she completed supervisor training in February 2024. Blackmon also allowed SUDPTs to serve as leads and supervise other SUDPTs, stating she was not aware this is prohibited.

Thurston County

In December 2025 the Department of Health denied Michael Murphy’s (HM61658584) application for a home care aide credential. In July 2025, Murphy was convicted of fourth-degree assault—domestic violence, reckless endangerment—domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, and reckless endangerment, all gross misdemeanors.

Note to Editors: Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.

