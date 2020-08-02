Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

 

CASE#: 20A203371                                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME of CALL: 08/01/2020 @ 8:29pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher Road 

TOWN: Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Francis Harris                                              

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were notified of a suspected impaired operator by a Warden with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department in Fairfax, VT. The Warden stopped the motor vehicle after witnessing multiple moving violations while he was looking for ATV violations. Investigation revealed that the operator, Francis Harris, was under the influence of alcohol when he was operating the vehicle. He was arrested, processed and released to a sober party with a citation to appear in court.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/20 @ 10:00 am           

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

