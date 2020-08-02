St. Albans Barracks / DUI
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
ARREST
CASE#: 20A203371
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME of CALL: 08/01/2020 @ 8:29pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher Road
TOWN: Fairfax, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Francis Harris
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were notified of a suspected impaired operator by a Warden with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department in Fairfax, VT. The Warden stopped the motor vehicle after witnessing multiple moving violations while he was looking for ATV violations. Investigation revealed that the operator, Francis Harris, was under the influence of alcohol when he was operating the vehicle. He was arrested, processed and released to a sober party with a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/20 @ 10:00 am
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.