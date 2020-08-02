Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 98 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,271 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks/ News Release/ DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B402901

TROOPER:     Katrina R. Ducharme                                                                     

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: August 1, 2020 @ 2022 hours

LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

 

ACCUSED: Margaret Ingerson

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 1, 2020, at approximately 2218 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated female who had parked her vehicle in the roadway in front of Hannaford’s. The operator was identified as, Margaret Ingerson from Rutland City. 

 

During the course of the investigation, Ingerson showed signs of alcohol impairment and was subsequently screened for driving under the influence. Ingerson was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing after processing Ingerson was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on August 17, 2020, to answer to the charge of DUI. 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/20 @ 1000 hours.

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks/ News Release/ DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.