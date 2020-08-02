Rutland Barracks/ News Release/ DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B402901

TROOPER: Katrina R. Ducharme

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: August 1, 2020 @ 2022 hours

LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Margaret Ingerson

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 1, 2020, at approximately 2218 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated female who had parked her vehicle in the roadway in front of Hannaford’s. The operator was identified as, Margaret Ingerson from Rutland City.

During the course of the investigation, Ingerson showed signs of alcohol impairment and was subsequently screened for driving under the influence. Ingerson was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing after processing Ingerson was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on August 17, 2020, to answer to the charge of DUI.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/20 @ 1000 hours.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.