Shaftsbury/Lewd & Lascivious Conduct, Disorderly Conduct
CASE#: 20B302536
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 8/1/2020 at 2105 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunflower Street, Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd & Lascivious Conduct, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Christopher Myers
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a disturbance on Sunflower Street in the Town of Pownal. During the investigation, it was learned that Christopher Myers (40) of Pownal, VT engaged in a tumultuous manner and engaged in lewd and lascivious behavior. Myers was ultimately released into the care and custody of the Southern Vermont Medical Center and issued a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on October 5, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of Disorderly Conduct and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Trooper Silva at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/5/20 at 0815
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
