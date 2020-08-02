Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury/Lewd & Lascivious Conduct, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302536

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                            

STATION: Shaftsbury            

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 8/1/2020 at 2105 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunflower Street, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd & Lascivious Conduct, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Christopher Myers                                              

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a disturbance on Sunflower Street in the Town of Pownal. During the investigation, it was learned that Christopher Myers (40) of Pownal, VT engaged in a tumultuous manner and engaged in lewd and lascivious behavior. Myers was ultimately released into the care and custody of the Southern Vermont Medical Center and issued a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on October 5, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of Disorderly Conduct and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Trooper Silva at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/5/20 at 0815          

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

B Troop-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

