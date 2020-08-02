Maryland State Police Investigate Pedestrian Crash That Injured A Tow Truck Operator In Baltimore Co.

August 1, 2020

(Parkville, Md.) – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that injured a tow truck operator working on the side of the road in Baltimore County today.

The victim is identified as Antonio Martinez, 38, of Baltimore, Maryland. Martinez was transported from the scene of the crash to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the incident.

The driver of the Saturn Ion involved in the crash is identified as Purcell Montague, 72, of Martinsburg, West Virginia. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney. Montague was transported to the hospital by EMS personnel. The one other passenger in his car was uninjured in the crash.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. today, troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack, along with Martinez, the tow truck operator, were clearing vehicles from an earlier crash on I-695 in Parkville. All emergency vehicles on the side of the road had their emergency equipment activated. All activity was on the left shoulder.

A 2008 Saturn Ion was traveling in lane one on I-695 at Route 147 when, for reasons unknown at this time, the driver swerved to the left and struck the tow truck driver who was on the shoulder behind the parked tow truck. The Saturn subsequently traveled up the tow bed, which was lowered and struck the vehicle on the tow bed.

Maryland State Police from the Golden Ring Barrack on the scene immediately rendered aid to Martinez, the tow truck driver, until emergency medical service personnel arrived. EMS personnel from the Baltimore County Fire Department responded and transported Martinez to the hospital.

Maryland Department of Transportation SHA personnel provided assistance with traffic and detours. The Maryland State Police Crash team responded to investigate the cause of the crash.

The investigation continues…

