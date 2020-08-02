LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Arsineh Hoonanian Became The Go-To Celebrity Kids Entertainment

(Los Angeles, August 2020) Let’s face it -- event planning is a daunting and stressful task. These days, planning a party for children can be almost as stressful as planning a wedding. Between choosing themes, activities, food, and entertainment, planning a kids’ party can be simply overwhelming. Fortunately, for people in and around Los Angeles, that doesn’t have to be the case.

That’s because the Los Angeles-based company, Little Artist Party will bring on the ultimate form of creative entertainment for your kids! And, they’ll do it in a way that knocks the socks off of all your party-goers, regardless of their age. Best of all, they’ll organize amazing activities that will keep the kids engaged from start to finish -- so the parents can sit back, relax, and enjoy themselves (if they don’t choose to get in on the activities themselves, that is).

“My son was the inspiration for the business I have been running for over a decade. It all started when I was planning my son’s first birthday party over ten years ago when I realized my passion for kids entertainment,” said Arsineh Hoonanian, the founder and CEO of Little Artist Party.

“I set up a whimsically colorful craft table for my son and his friends, and I will never forget all the exciting reactions and feedback I received. Almost every parent at the event kept asking me who we hired for his art entertainment, and I was so excited to share that it was all me! Their encouraging words and loving feedback inspired me to start the Little Artist Party,” she added.

Today, Little Artist Party offers a lot more than colorful craft tables. Current party themes include slime parties, sand art, spin art, teddy bear stuffing, cupcake decorating, glitter parties, arts and crafts, and more. With over 25 packages to choose from, Little Artist Party can nearly guarantee that everyone at your next party will have a good time.

But you don’t have to take our word for it. Little Artist Party has been voted for LA’s Best KIDS ENTERTAINMENT and has become so popular in Los Angeles that they are now the go-to for countless celebrities. We took a dive into their Instagram and noticed some recent celebrity parties, including their epic kids’ crafts & entertainment for a Thanksgiving drive hosted by Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA star, Javale McGee, as well as celebrating his own daughter’s birthday, a Holiday drive with the Kardashian-Jenner families, a mega sweet-sixteen “Slime-a-Palooza” party for Nickelodeon star, JoJo Siwa, a first birthday party for the daughter of reality tv star Lilly Ghalichi, and party celebrating the birth of the son of TV host, Mario Lopez. The big names don’t stop there, Little Artist Party has even partnered with company events including Facebook and several other celebrities like Jessica Simpson, Kelly Rowland, Usher & movie premieres for Dora, The Lost City of Gold & Ugly Dolls!

Having thrown all these great events, it’s now wonder Little Artist Party gained the attention of a Los Angeles-based news channel. You can click here to watch that segment.

It is evident that Hoonanian is indeed passionate about kids, and it shines through her work. So if you want to try something creative and fun for your next party, you can contact Little Artist Party by visiting their website at www.littleartistparty.com or visiting and following their social media account on Instagram at @little_artist_party.

Other Services Offered

Little Artist Party is a one-stop-shop for all your party and event needs. Aside from providing entertainment services for kids, they also offer crafting experiences for private parties, corporate clients, fundraisers, and special events. So whatever party you are planning in your mind, Little Artist Party will make it into a reality that will surely surpass every client’s expectations.

