Announcing Release of Author Joan Nwosu's Non-Fiction Book: ‘iRise: 10 Secrets To Getting Up When Life Knocks You Down’

TORONTO, CANADA , August 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the Release of Author Joan Nwosu’s Non-Fiction Book: ‘iRise: 10 Secrets To Getting Up When Life Knocks You Down’

Toronto, ON – Author, inspirational speaker, business and career coach Joan Nwosu is pleased to announce the release of her highly anticipated non-fiction book, iRise: 10 Secrets To Getting Up When Life Knocks You Down, now available on Amazon, in Kindle and paperback formats. The book reveals the secrets, lessons learned and strategies for the reader to live an abundant, joyous and fulfilled life, even in the face of adversity.

As a successful black woman, Nwosu has herself experienced the pain of being knocked down by life many times over. Her experiences not only served to make her stronger, but also left her with an important message to share with her readers.

“It's so difficult nowadays for people to achieve the life they actually want. Most of us end up feeling like we have no control - we’re relentlessly being pushed into things we really don’t want to do. If you have that feeling of being trapped and that you’re missing out on the life you truly want, my book will help you turn things around.”

But Nwosu warns that her advice is not easy to follow:

“I’m not offering easy, cookie-cutter type solutions,” she says. “You will need to deal with your past, confront your fears, and prepare to fail again before finding your true path. But if you can stay the course and keep believing in the life you desire, it will all happen with limitless abundance.”

By the end of ‘iRise,’ the reader will understand who they really are, why they are where they are, how to discover their purpose and go on to create the life they’ve always dreamed of.

The book is already receiving rave reviews:

“Joan is an inspiration. Her coaching skills and her branded methodologies revealed in iRise will reset your mind to actually iRise. This book is a must read for all who strive to discover self, heal, improve in all spheres of life, increase their net-worth and impact the world. IRise has explored Joan’s milestones in life and the lessons learned will teach you how.” ~ Chinwe Ezeanya (Author and Entrepreneur.)

About the Author

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Joan Nwosu considers herself a global citizen, having spent the last four decades between Nigeria, United Kingdom and Canada in addition to her exposure to other parts of the world. Having achieved a Bachelor’s degree in Internet Computing from the London Southbank University, she transitioned through a number of careers and industries in Management, Leadership Development, Marketing, Communications, Business Development, and Operations roles with multi-national companies across North America, Europe, and Africa.

The Founder of Joan Nwosu Coaching, which focuses on helping her clients find their purpose and create the meaningful life they love, Nwosu is also the founder of My SoftLanding, an immigration settlement business especially for those seeking to settle in Canada.

She has been featured in Business Africa Online, WhoIsWho Nigeria in Diaspora and nominated for the Women of Inspiration Award 2020.

For more information about this remarkable author, visit her website at www.joannwosu.com. More details about ‘iRise: 10 Secrets To Getting Up When Life Knocks You Down’ are available on Amazon.



