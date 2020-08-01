Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1200 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:56 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property and fled the scene.

 

On Thursday, July 30, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 22 year-old Daniel Thompson, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

 

This case remains under investigation.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

