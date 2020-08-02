Digital Celebrity Foodgod Joins CanaFarma to Launch New CBD Products
Social media star Foodgod has announced a new partnership with CanaFarma hemp oil products to create and launch a line of premium snacks and desserts.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern consumption trends continue to shift as the global population endures the social and economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; Virtually every major industry has been affected as the US economy contracted record 32.9% in Q2 amid contagion fears and state shutdowns.
Heightened uncertainty - and the widespread anxiety it unleashes - has proven to be catastrophic for some businesses, but promising for others.
The executive team at CanaFarma Hemp Oil Products quickly understood this irreversible shift and acted upon it with brilliance by doubling down on scientific research and development, while simultaneously and effectively infiltrating the pop culture mainstream at a time when multi-format content consumption across every major market is on the rise and millions of people look to social media to keep in touch with the world and their loved ones, perhaps more than ever before.
The company has been praised by analysts due to its assiduous commitment to superior scientific research and product development, coupled with a savvy brand architecture strategy that has seen CanaFarma secure agreements with some of the most influential digital thought leaders.
Foodgod – born Jonathan Cheban- the social media savant that has captured the hearts and minds of millions of "foodies" around the world thanks to his colossal following and irresistible content, recently announced a high profile product development partnership and praised the innovative methodologies that have become synonymous with the New York based company.
Foodgod and CanaFarma will work together to create a line of high-quality hemp oil-infused snacks and desserts that meet the highest standards of excellence. CanaFarma’s science-based approach to designing and formulating its products will be partnered with Foodgod’s unique knowledge of the food industry to deliver premium products under the Foodgod brand in which consumers can have great confidence.
Foodgod (Jonathan Cheban) commented, “I am excited to partner with CanaFarma to execute my vision to create a Foodgod CBD snack and dessert line inspired by the best of Pop Culture, which my audience of millions has grown to expect of the Foodgod brand. Together with CanaFarma, which takes a rigorous and science-based approach to the business, we will meet the highest standards of excellence.”
David Lonsdale, CEO of CanaFarma said, “We are delighted to have secured this joint venture partnership with Foodgod and look forward to creating the most exciting brand for CBD products.”
The announcement was celebrated across every major social media platform with users expressing excitement and anticipation. With a forecasted CAGR of 34% the hemp market is projected to reach the 26 billion USD milestone by 2025, making industry leading enterprises like CanaFarma one of the most promising key players in the segment.
