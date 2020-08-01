Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update on DOH data delay

For immediate release: August 1, 2020

Contact: Jessica Baggett, Communications, 360-789-0058

Our data experts continue to work on the data processing issue reported yesterday which resulted in duplicate records in our COVID-19 database. We were unable to update the dashboard yesterday, however we anticipate updating the DOH dashboard this evening with data from yesterday and today.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as our teams worked to address these issues.

###

