State disciplines health care providers (12-15-2025)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

Chelan County

In October 2025 the Department of Health denied Candice A. Haase’s (HM61483801) application for a home care aide credential. In October 2024, Haase allegedly accepted money from a client.

Clark County

In November 2025 the Department of Health granted Erin Maureen Vallejo Lopez’s (DT61006123) application to extend the term of her apprentice dispensing optician credential by two years. Vallejo Lopez was issued her registration in 2019, which has since expired and cannot be renewed. Her request for an extension showed she was unable to obtain licensure within the required six years for reasons beyond her control.

Douglas County

In November 2025 the Department of Health charged medical assistant, certified nursing assistant and registered nursing assistant Ryan Robert Sprauer (MR61398920, NC61493818, NA61388002) with unprofessional conduct. In April 2024, Sprauer allegedly failed to respond to a patient’s medication request, showed erratic behavior at work and was found responsible for narcotic and log discrepancies. He was subsequently terminated by his employer. In May 2022 and January 2024, Sprauer also was convicted of driving under the influence and violating an ignition interlock requirement, respectively, both gross misdemeanors. He did not respond to the department’s request for information.

Ferry County

In November 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Cassandra Nichole Lembcke’s (CG61308465) agency affiliated counselor credential.

Franklin County

In November 2025 the Department of Health released home care aide and certified nursing assistant Cristian Alexis Guzman (HM61255007, NC61542908) from 2024 and 2025 agreed orders and terminated compliance monitoring for both.

Grant County

In November 2025 the Department of Health and certified nursing assistant Amanda Jean Pelot (NC60725186) entered an agreed order reinstating Pelot’s credential contingent on meeting all regulatory requirements. Pelot must comply with all terms and conditions of the order, including continuing her monitoring contract.

Island County

In October 2025 the Department of Health denied Leah Marie Simmons’ (NC61605532) application for a certified nursing assistant credential. In June 2019, Simmons was convicted of felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

King County

In October 2025 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant James Kamau Kirumba (NC60876266) with unprofessional conduct. In December 2024, Kirumba allegedly physically assaulted a patient after the patient did not cooperate.

In November 2025 the Department of Health charged home care aide and registered nursing assistant Ian Njogu Muhoro (HM61359523, NA61271920) with unprofessional conduct. In September 2025, Muhoro allegedly pled guilty to driving under the influence.

In November 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission charged pharmacy technician Andy Phounsavath (VA00056893) with unprofessional conduct. Between January 2023 and March 2024, Phounsavath allegedly diverted diabetic supplies from his employer and sold them for personal financial gain. In April 2024, Phounsavath admitted taking and selling the supplies.

In November 2025 the Department of Health charged nutritionist Erin Saena Yaseen (NU60029155) with unprofessional conduct. In February 2025, the department received a complaint alleging Yaseen committed insurance fraud. Yaseen did not respond to the department’s request for information.

Klickitat County

In November 2025 the Department of Health notified Diana Adams of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order for the unlicensed practice of massage therapy. Adams does not currently hold, and has never held, a credential to practice massage therapy in Washington State. From January 2022 to June 2025, Adams offered massage and reflexology services through her business, J’Adore, and in May 2025 advertised those services and claimed 13 years of experience.

Pierce County

In November 2025 the Department of Health notified Jason Brown of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order for the unlicensed practice of massage therapy. Brown does not currently hold, and has never held, a credential to practice massage therapy in Washington state. In October 2024, Brown performed a massage on a client at his business, Revive and Restore Massage, later acknowledging to the client he was not credentialed. During a department investigation, he admitted performing the massage, saying he was unaware of the licensing requirement.

In November 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Louie G. Hallie’s (LW00005315) independent social worker credential.

In November 2025 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Tierra Lynn Talmadge (NC60585328) with unprofessional conduct. In September 2024, it was determined Talmadge allegedly diverted controlled substances from several patients the month prior and removed pages from the narcotic logbook where she was required to record those medications. Talmadge refused a required drug test, indicating she would test positive for narcotics without a valid prescription.

In October 2025 the Department of Health denied Carly Marie Quinn’s (HM61521405) application for a home care aide credential. In May 2024, Quinn allegedly misused her phone while on duty, filmed residents without consent, and behaved inappropriately toward them. She did not respond to the department’s request for information.

Snohomish County

In October 2025 the Department of Health denied Sierra Anne Burkhalter’s (HM61536092) application for a home care aide credential. In September 2024, Burkhalter was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault, a gross misdemeanor.

In November 2025 the Department of Health charged home care aide Colleta Nambuzi (HM61422835) with unprofessional conduct. In June 2025, the department received a complaint alleging Nambuzi submitted false training certification as part of her application for a registered nursing assistant credential. Nambuzi did not respond to the department’s request for information.