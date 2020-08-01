RE: I 89 S MM 16

Roadway is open

I 89 S in the area of MM 16 in the town of Sharon is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.