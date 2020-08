St Johnsbury Barracks/Fraud

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A403777

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/4/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: 41 Water St, Wells River, VT

VIOLATION: Fraud

ACCUSED: Sieglinde Wood

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

VICTIM: Daniel Lecour

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Sieglinde Wood requested that Daniel Lecour's Garbage Removal business remove a bunch of garbage. Wood provided a check for $200 as payment for this service on a Bank Account that is closed. Wood was issued a citation to appear in court for fraud.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 0800 on October 14, 2020

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

SGT Lyle Decker

Vermont State Police

Troop A

St. Johnsbury Barracks