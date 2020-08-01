WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1, CARELESS AND NEGLIGENT OPERATION
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103266
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 08-01-2020 @ 0239 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1 Dorset Street, South Burlington
VIOLATION:
1. DUI #1
2. Careless and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Earl Bethel
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 1st, 2020 at approximately 0239 hours a Trooper with VSP Williston conducted a motor vehicle stop on Dorset Street in the town of South Burlington after observing a vehicle commit multiple egregious motor vehicle violations on I-89 Northbound.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Earl Bethel (age 36) of St. Albans, VT. Investigation determined that Bethel had been operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.
At the conclusion of processing Bethel was released into the custody of Act One for detox with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-10-2020 @ 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: Act One- Detox
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Road
Williston VT, 05495
W- 802-878-7111
C- 802-585-0782