WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1, CARELESS AND NEGLIGENT OPERATION

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103266

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy                             

STATION: Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 08-01-2020 @ 0239 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1 Dorset Street, South Burlington

VIOLATION:

              1. DUI #1

              2. Careless and Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Earl Bethel                                                

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 1st, 2020 at approximately 0239 hours a Trooper with VSP Williston conducted a motor vehicle stop on Dorset Street in the town of South Burlington after observing a vehicle commit multiple egregious motor vehicle violations on I-89 Northbound.

 

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Earl Bethel (age 36) of St. Albans, VT. Investigation determined that Bethel had been operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.

 

At the conclusion of processing Bethel was released into the custody of Act One for detox with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-10-2020 @ 0815 hours            

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: Act One- Detox     

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782

 

