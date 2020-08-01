Arrests Made in Robbery Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announced several arrests in recent robbery cases in Washington, DC.

Third District:

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, pursuant to DC Superior Court custody orders, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, and a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, were arrested for a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, July 6, 2020, in the 100 block of Uhland Terrace, Northeast. CCN: 20-099-921

At approximately 5:20 am, three suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects demanded the victim’s property. One of the suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. This case remains under investigation.

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested for a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Monday, July 27, 2020, in the 100 block of U Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-107-091

At approximately 6:58 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. This case remains under investigation.

On Monday, July 27, 2020, 36 year-old Tashima Barnes, of Northwest, DC, was arrested for a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, July 27, 2020, in the 1300 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-107-450

At approximately 7:57 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects assaulted the victim then took the victim’s property and fled the scene. This case remains under investigation.

Fourth District:

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 19 year-old Avante Greene of Northwest, DC, was arrested for a Robbery Snatch offense that occurred on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the 3800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN 20-086-566

At approximately 2:19 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested for an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on June 10, 2020, in the 1300 block of Upshur Street, Northwest. CCN 20-085-867

At approximately 3:00 am, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victims and attempted to take property. The suspects then fled the scene. This case remains under investigation.

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, a 15- year-old juvenile male, of Northeast DC, was arrested and charged with the below offenses. These cases remain under investigation:

Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun): On Saturday, July 25, 2020, at approximately 12:12 pm, three suspects entered an establishment in the 3400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a gun and demanded property. The victim handed over property and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 20-106-333

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Saturday, July 25, 2020, at approximately 12:59 pm, two suspects approached the victim in the 7400 block of 7th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a gun and demanded property. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled the scene. CCN: 20-106-352

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Saturday, July 25, 2020, at approximately 1:45 pm, two suspects approached the victim in the 6600 block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a gun. The other suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 20-106-371

Armed Carjacking (Knife): On Monday, July 27, 2020, at approximately 8:50 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was inside of her vehicle, in the 600 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The suspect then brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim fled the scene and nothing was obtained. CCN: 20-107-476

Armed Robbery (Knife): On Monday, July 27, 2020, at approximately 8:53 pm, three suspects approached the victim in the 600 block of Irving Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a knife. The other suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. CCN: 20-107-489

Fifth District:

On Friday, July 24, 2020, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Temple Hills, MD, was arrested for an Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed offense that occurred on Friday, July 24, 2020, in the 1300 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. CCN: 20-105-970

At approximately 5:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun towards the victim and demanded property. The victim was able to flee the scene.

On Monday, July 27, 2020, a 15 year-old juvenile male and a 16 year-old juvenile male, both of Northeast, DC, and a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, were arrested for a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, July 27, 2020, in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-107-350

At approximately 4:33 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene but were apprehended by responding officers.

Seventh District:

On Thursday, July 30, 2020, 22 year-old Kevonte Randall, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the 200 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast. CCN 20-104-350

At approximately 2:09 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect produced a handgun and took the victims property. This case remains under investigation.

