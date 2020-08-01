Relax In Comfort launches first Furniture For Life Gallery in Florida
Relax In Comfort was selected as the first Florida Furniture For Life Gallery partner for their excellent reputation and more than half-century of dedication to the comfort needs of Floridians”WINTER PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furniture For Life, a global leader in massage chairs, zero gravity recliners, and other comfortable furniture products, approves Relax In Comfort stores in Winter Park Village and the Westshore Plaza Mall (Tampa) as a Furniture For Life Gallery stores.
— Cliff Levin, CEO and founder of Furniture For Life
More than 80% of Americans experience serious back pain, and more than 33% suffer from poor quality sleep. Relax In Comfort stores, founded in 1967, have helped thousands of Floridians sit, sleep, and feel better every day. Don DePaulis, President and co-founder notes, “This new partnership is the culmination of many years of engagement with all of the top tier manufacturers in the world. In all our years in the retail ‘comfort business’ Furniture For Life is unquestionably the very best of the best we have ever encountered.”
Furniture For Life is best known for developing and distributing the most important, iconic, and trusted massage chair brands: Panasonic, OHCO, D.Core, and Positive Posture. In fact, their new OHCO M-Series is today’s standard bearer of the massage chair industry, boasting a beautiful and unique design from the studio of Ken Okuyama and unequaled massage choreography from renowned Japanese shiatsu master, Akira Okabayashi. DePaulis adds, “We’re elated to present best-in-class massage chairs in Winter Park and Tampa Bay. Our customers deserve excellence, and we know that people will fall in love with our exciting, new, and improved lineup."
Relax In Comfort Senior VP Jackie Ricardo notes, “Consumers are attracted to buying online in order to get the very best price. However, it is nearly impossible to effectively assess a massage chair or zero gravity chair without trying it. We now offer the same pricing you find online with a personal local touch, along with the opportunity to test drive the full Furniture For Life collection.”
On August 1, 2020, the Relax In Comfort stores at Westshore Plaza Mall in Tampa and Winter Park Village officially open their doors as Furniture For Life Galleries. Grand opening specials and promotions offering significant savings opportunities are available between August 1 and August 31, 2020.
“Relax In Comfort was selected as the first Florida Furniture For Life Gallery partner for their excellent reputation and more than half-century of dedication to the comfort needs of Floridians,” says Cliff Levin, the CEO and founder of Furniture For Life. He goes on to say, “Their friendly, highly trained staff make them a great fit for our mission which is to make the world a more comfortable place.”
Shish Uppal, operator of the Tampa Relax In Comfort store adds, “Furniture For Life embodies true commitment to superior customer service and exceptional product quality. This is why we’re proud and excited to become part of the Furniture For Life family. I really hope many people get to experience the magic of our new product lineup, particularly our massage chairs.”
ABOUT FURNITURE FOR LIFE
Based in Boulder, CO., the 2017 National Geographic “happiest city in the U.S.,” Furniture For Life is a leading maker and distributor of furnishings designed to look good in your home, improve your comfort, and enhance your health and wellness. The company is at the forefront of the massage chair industry, manufactures the world’s only True Zero Gravity® recliners, designs unique mattresses, and more. Furniture For Life is committed to the welfare of people everywhere in pursuit of its mission to make the world a more comfortable place. For more
information, visit FurnitureForLife.com.
ABOUT RELAX IN COMFORT
Based in Winter Park, FL and founded in 1967 by Anthony & Lucy DePaulis as the first back care & sleep specialty store in the United States. The company remains family owned and operated and has grown into a trusted source for the very best in wellness furniture and accessories. Our mission continues to provide the very best value to our customers. We are dedicated to offering the very best in adjustable number beds, massage chairs and zero gravity recliners at a guaranteed low price. For more information or to schedule a private showroom appointment please visit RelaxInComfort.com.
