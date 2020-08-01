St. Johnsbury/ Crash Critical Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A403830

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME:7/31/2020 at approximately 1649 hours

STREET: VT Route 18

TOWN: Waterford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: I-93 SB EXIT 1 off-ramp

WEATHER: Clear, Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Irving Lang

AGE: 80

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monroe, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler

VEHICLE MODEL: 200S

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side front door, rear door, and roof

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jeffrey Houde

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Yes, Critical

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 7/31/2020 at approximately 1649 hours, VT State Police, CALEX Ambulance, and Waterford Fire & Rescue responded to the intersection of VT RT 18 and Interstate 93 southbound exit 1 off-ramp, to a motorcycle vs. motor vehicle crash with critical injuries.

Upon arrival Troopers discovered through investigation, that Lang (80) was operating a 2016 Chrysler 200s, entered the intersection from the exit 1 off-ramp onto VT RT 18, and collided with a Yamaha motorcycle being operated by Jeffrey Houde (23).

Houde was treated by members of CALEX and Waterford Rescue on scene and then transported via helicopter by DART to DHMC with critical injuries.

The investigation is still on going and any witnesses of the crash who have not yet spoken with State Troopers, are asked to call Trooper Aremburg at 802-748-3111.