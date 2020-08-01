St. Johnsbury/ Crash Critical Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A403830
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME:7/31/2020 at approximately 1649 hours
STREET: VT Route 18
TOWN: Waterford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: I-93 SB EXIT 1 off-ramp
WEATHER: Clear, Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Irving Lang
AGE: 80
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monroe, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler
VEHICLE MODEL: 200S
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side front door, rear door, and roof
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jeffrey Houde
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Yes, Critical
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7/31/2020 at approximately 1649 hours, VT State Police, CALEX Ambulance, and Waterford Fire & Rescue responded to the intersection of VT RT 18 and Interstate 93 southbound exit 1 off-ramp, to a motorcycle vs. motor vehicle crash with critical injuries.
Upon arrival Troopers discovered through investigation, that Lang (80) was operating a 2016 Chrysler 200s, entered the intersection from the exit 1 off-ramp onto VT RT 18, and collided with a Yamaha motorcycle being operated by Jeffrey Houde (23).
Houde was treated by members of CALEX and Waterford Rescue on scene and then transported via helicopter by DART to DHMC with critical injuries.
The investigation is still on going and any witnesses of the crash who have not yet spoken with State Troopers, are asked to call Trooper Aremburg at 802-748-3111.