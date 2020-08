Shaftsbury Barracks // Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B302523

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 31, 2020, at approximately 07:00 PM

LOCATION: US RT 7, Sunderland, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed / 23 VSA 1097

ACCUSED: Madeline A. Boone

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, NJ

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 31, 2020, at approximately 07:00 PM, Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling 99 MPH in a posted 55 MPH speed zone. The operator was identified as Madeline A. Boone. Boone was issued a $655.00 speeding ticket and released on a citation to appear at Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division on September 14, 2020, at 0815 hours.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: September 14, 2020, at 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262