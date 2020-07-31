Pavement work occurring on Grand Ave. Aug. 3-7

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be completing some pavement patching work in Laramie next week.

Starting Monday, crews will be working to mill and pave small sections of US 30 (Grand Avenue) where it intersects 21st and 22nd streets. Motorists should stay alert and be prepared for short lane closures and workers within the roadway during the project.

The work will likely leave bumps in the pavement overnight until the project is complete, so motorists are encouraged to slow down through the work zone. All project schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material and equipment availability.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142.