Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,657 in the last 365 days.

Pavement work occurring on Grand Ave. Aug. 3-7

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be completing some pavement patching work in Laramie next week.

Starting Monday, crews will be working to mill and pave small sections of US 30 (Grand Avenue) where it intersects 21st and 22nd streets. Motorists should stay alert and be prepared for short lane closures and workers within the roadway during the project.

The work will likely leave bumps in the pavement overnight until the project is complete, so motorists are encouraged to slow down through the work zone. All project schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material and equipment availability.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.

You just read:

Pavement work occurring on Grand Ave. Aug. 3-7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.