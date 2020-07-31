CFO Patronis and FDLE Commissioner Swearingen statements regarding the arrest of Graham Ivan Clark for the Bit-Con hack

July 31, 2020said, “News that the alleged mastermind behind the recent unprecedented Twitter hacks was arrested right in Florida’s backyard is alarming. The fact a teenager could gain such access to Twitter is mind boggling and goes to prove that the tech-giant needs to step up their game. This is exactly why I called on FDLE to conduct an investigation and for Twitter to provide vital information to help protect our citizens. Twitter is an extremely powerful tool that governments, industries, members of the media and billions of other people rely on for communicating important information. We must work together to ensure all Floridians are protected from online fraud. Thank you to our federal and state law enforcement partners especially Commissioner Swearingen and the FDLE Team, as well as State Attorney Andrew Warren for their hard work in bringing this alleged scam artist to justice.”

FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said, “This arrest sends a strong message to hackers that law enforcement will aggressively pursue these cases. FDLE is proud of the quick investigative work of our agents and our partnership with the FBI on this important case. This arrest was not possible without the hard work of the State Attorney’s Office, 13th Judicial Circuit. We are thankful for their efforts on this case.”

