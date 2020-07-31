There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,655 in the last 365 days.
CFO Patronis and FDLE Commissioner Swearingen statements regarding the arrest of Graham Ivan Clark for the Bit-Con hack
News Provided By
July 31, 2020, 23:12 GMT
Share This Article
For Immediate Release
July 31, 2020
CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “News that the alleged mastermind behind the recent unprecedented Twitter hacks was arrested right in Florida’s backyard is alarming. The fact a teenager could gain such access to Twitter is mind boggling and goes to prove that the tech-giant needs to step up their game. This is exactly why I called on FDLE to conduct an investigation and for Twitter to provide vital information to help protect our citizens. Twitter is an extremely powerful tool that governments, industries, members of the media and billions of other people rely on for communicating important information. We must work together to ensure all Floridians are protected from online fraud. Thank you to our federal and state law enforcement partners especially Commissioner Swearingen and the FDLE Team, as well as State Attorney Andrew Warren for their hard work in bringing this alleged scam artist to justice.”
FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said, “This arrest sends a strong message to hackers that law enforcement will aggressively pursue these cases. FDLE is proud of the quick investigative work of our agents and our partnership with the FBI on this important case. This arrest was not possible without the hard work of the State Attorney’s Office, 13th Judicial Circuit. We are thankful for their efforts on this case.”
For Further Information Contact:
Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
You just read:
CFO Patronis and FDLE Commissioner Swearingen statements regarding the arrest of Graham Ivan Clark for the Bit-Con hack
News Provided By
July 31, 2020, 23:12 GMT
Share This Article
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.