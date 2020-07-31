Learn how to create a bird-friendly yard at Aug. 12 MDC online program

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
JOPLIN, Mo. – Providing good habitat for birds involves more than putting water in a birdbath and hanging a feeder in the backyard. Having the proper combination of shrubs, wildflowers and small trees can attract a variety of birds around your home for your viewing pleasure.

People can learn more about how to establish habitat that will attract a variety of birds at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Creating a Bird Sanctuary.” This online program will be from 10-11 a.m. on Aug. 12 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173879

During this program, MDC Conservation Educator Jeff Cantrell will cover a variety of species of woody plants that provide food and cover for backyard birds. Cantrell will also discuss what type of native flowers are best for attracting hummingbirds.

Those wanting to use native plants to create habitats around their homes are also reminded that there will be a native plant pick-up event Sept. 19 from 1-3 p.m. at the Shoal Creek Conservation Center. Plants have to be pre-ordered and they will be able to be picked up from vendors and paid for at this time. People can get more details about this plant pick-up event by contacting Jeff.Cantrell@mdc.mo.gov or Kevin.Badgley@mdc.mo.gov.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

