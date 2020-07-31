Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Closures on I-610 East Loop & I-10 East Freeway

HOUSTON – The improvements at I-610 and the Houston Ship Channel bridge continues to make progress. There are several closures that will take place this weekend.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, July 31 through 5 a.m. Monday, August 3 there will be several total lane closures taking place.

The I-610 East Loop southbound mainlanes at Port of Houston Exit will be closed.

  • Motorists will continue southbound on I-610 to I-10 westbound to I-69 southbound to I-45 southbound to access I-610 eastbound or westbound.

The I-10 eastbound direct connector I-610 southbound will close.

  • Motorists will continue eastbound on I-10 to I-610 northbound to I-610 westbound to I-69 southbound to I-45 southbound to access I-610 eastbound or westbound.

The I-10 westbound direct connector I-610 southbound will also close.

  • Motorists will continue westbound on I-10 to I-69 southbound to I-45 southbound to access I-610 eastbound or westbound

The Port of Houston and Wallisville Rd. entrance ramps to the I-610 southbound mainlanes will also be closed.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

For additional scheduled lane closures associated and detour information related to this project, please visit HoustonTranStar.org. All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

For more information on this work and scheduled lane closures in the Houston District, contact Deidrea George at (713) 802-5072.  

