Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,655 in the last 365 days.

DHHR Transitioning to Once a Day Reporting on COVID-19 Dashboard

On July 24, 2020, Gov. Jim Justice announced that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the agency in charge of reporting the number of COVID-19 cases, will transition from providing twice-daily updates to one report every 24 hours.

 

“It’s being done across the nation and it seems that it’s more efficient that way because the numbers change constantly,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s more efficient to see how we’re doing over a 24-hour reporting period instead.”

 

This once-a-day reporting will begin with the 10:00 a.m. report tomorrow, August 1, 2020.

You just read:

DHHR Transitioning to Once a Day Reporting on COVID-19 Dashboard

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.