Delays likely as pavement patching project begins on WYO 487, US 30/287

RAWLINS, Wyo. — Motorists should expect delays as crews with Knife River and the Wyoming Department of Transportation begin work on a pavement patching project in two locations within District 1.

Work will start on a stretch of WYO 487 north of Medicine Bow from mile markers 4.5-9. Milling is scheduled to occur Monday and then paving is expected to take about two weeks.

Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays of up to 20 minutes as a pilot car guides traffic through the construction zone.

In mid-August, milling and paving work will begin on US 30/287 west of Rock River near the Carbon/Albany County line, from mile markers 281.5-283.5.

Although a pilot car will not be present for this section of the project, motorists should still stay alert and slow down for lane closures, flaggers, reduced speed limits and other traffic control measures through the work zone.

The overall project is expected to be complete by September. All project schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material and equipment availability.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.